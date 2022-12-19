Reddy’s comeback keeps BJP on its toes

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP is now fighting a precarious situation. Janardhan Reddy, the formidable former BJP minister, who had disappeared from political firmament, has now resurfaced. It is no secret that BJP is keeping a tab on Reddy. He was the primary reason behind Transport Minister B Sriramulu’s visit to New Delhi, two days ago.

The central leadership met Sriramulu, and brainstormed on the possible fallouts if Reddy floats a separate party, in his so-called second innings. The BJP will also be closely watching the developments of his meeting with powerful Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, on December 19, as the winter session begins in Belagavi.

What will be discussed and why is the pontiff meeting him is important. On December 2o, he meets the pontiff of the Siddharoodha Mutt in Hubballi, and next day, he is scheduled to visit the Gadduge of Tontadarya Swamiji and Puttaraja Gawai in Gadag.

All these moves indicate that Reddy is planning something big politically. On December 21, he has sent out invitations for an important meeting of those leaders who are close to him, and many of them are local leaders from the BJP from Ballari, Vijayanagara, Raichur and adjoining areas. BJP will be keeping a tab on the leaders attending the meeting.

On December 22, he will be participating in Durgadevi Jatre, and in Gangavathi, he will be meeting prominent persons. On Sunday, he is expected to clear the air about his future political plans. His once dear friend Sriramulu has been under pressure as the BJP is bracing for a possible fallout with the powerful Reddy who, sources said, can harm the BJP in a few districts. It was Sriramulu who with the BSR party and the support of Reddy, garnered more than 4.5 per cent vote share in 2018 polls.

