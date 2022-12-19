Home States Karnataka

Six-month-old gets new lease of life in Belagavi

Amar was suffering from PDA in which an abnormal blood flow was occurring between two of the major arteries connected to the heart.

Published: 19th December 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

The team of doctors along with the 6-month-old orphan baby who had a heart surgery at KLES Hospital in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The Gift of life programme of Rotary Foundation has given new lease of life to Amar, a six-month-old orphan baby, who was born with heart defect known as Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) and had to undergo surgery, at KLES Hospital in Belagavi.

Amar was suffering from PDA in which an abnormal blood flow was occurring between two of the major arteries connected to the heart.  This condition was putting strain on the heart and increasing blood pressure in his lungs. The baby had difficulty in breathing with poor weight and poor activities.

Dr Gananjay Salve, Australian trained Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon, performed the surgery and did the PDA correction. Baby withstood the surgery well and was discharged from hospital. The two-hour-long surgery involved ligate (tie) the PDA under controlled hypotension (low BP) through left chest approach. Dr Salve said, “If not treated, PDA may lead to long-term lung damage. It can also damage the blood vessels in the lungs. But this is not common because most children will have been treated for their PDA before the lungs and blood vessels get damaged.”

Rotary Foundation funded the surgery under the Gift of life programme. This is the 6th child which is funded by Rotary foundation under the programme. Dr Manisha Bhandankar, Dr Veeresh Manvi diagnosed the child and referred for surgery. Dr Nidhi Manvi Goel, managed the child post operatively. Dr Anand Vagrali gave anaesthesia support during surgery. Dr Col Dayanand, Medical Director of the hospital thanked the benevolent gesture of Rotary Foundation for their contributions in saving the baby.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surgery
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp