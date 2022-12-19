Six-month-old gets new lease of life in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Gift of life programme of Rotary Foundation has given new lease of life to Amar, a six-month-old orphan baby, who was born with heart defect known as Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) and had to undergo surgery, at KLES Hospital in Belagavi.

Amar was suffering from PDA in which an abnormal blood flow was occurring between two of the major arteries connected to the heart. This condition was putting strain on the heart and increasing blood pressure in his lungs. The baby had difficulty in breathing with poor weight and poor activities.

Dr Gananjay Salve, Australian trained Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon, performed the surgery and did the PDA correction. Baby withstood the surgery well and was discharged from hospital. The two-hour-long surgery involved ligate (tie) the PDA under controlled hypotension (low BP) through left chest approach. Dr Salve said, “If not treated, PDA may lead to long-term lung damage. It can also damage the blood vessels in the lungs. But this is not common because most children will have been treated for their PDA before the lungs and blood vessels get damaged.”

Rotary Foundation funded the surgery under the Gift of life programme. This is the 6th child which is funded by Rotary foundation under the programme. Dr Manisha Bhandankar, Dr Veeresh Manvi diagnosed the child and referred for surgery. Dr Nidhi Manvi Goel, managed the child post operatively. Dr Anand Vagrali gave anaesthesia support during surgery. Dr Col Dayanand, Medical Director of the hospital thanked the benevolent gesture of Rotary Foundation for their contributions in saving the baby.

BELAGAVI: The Gift of life programme of Rotary Foundation has given new lease of life to Amar, a six-month-old orphan baby, who was born with heart defect known as Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) and had to undergo surgery, at KLES Hospital in Belagavi. Amar was suffering from PDA in which an abnormal blood flow was occurring between two of the major arteries connected to the heart. This condition was putting strain on the heart and increasing blood pressure in his lungs. The baby had difficulty in breathing with poor weight and poor activities. Dr Gananjay Salve, Australian trained Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon, performed the surgery and did the PDA correction. Baby withstood the surgery well and was discharged from hospital. The two-hour-long surgery involved ligate (tie) the PDA under controlled hypotension (low BP) through left chest approach. Dr Salve said, “If not treated, PDA may lead to long-term lung damage. It can also damage the blood vessels in the lungs. But this is not common because most children will have been treated for their PDA before the lungs and blood vessels get damaged.” Rotary Foundation funded the surgery under the Gift of life programme. This is the 6th child which is funded by Rotary foundation under the programme. Dr Manisha Bhandankar, Dr Veeresh Manvi diagnosed the child and referred for surgery. Dr Nidhi Manvi Goel, managed the child post operatively. Dr Anand Vagrali gave anaesthesia support during surgery. Dr Col Dayanand, Medical Director of the hospital thanked the benevolent gesture of Rotary Foundation for their contributions in saving the baby.