BRS MLA Rohith has encroached tourism project lands: BJP MLA Raghu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Declaring that he was ready to disclose all his properties, assets and earnings, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao has dared BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy to seek an inquiry into the Sarfampally tourism project in Vikarabad constituency, where he alleged, that assigned lands of Dalits were occupied by the latter, and illegal constructions were carried out in the name of the tourism project.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Raghunandan reacted strongly to the challenges thrown by Rohith Reddy from Bhagyalakshmi temple, and the latter’s allegations against him. “Wearing the holy Ayyappa mala he went to the temple, but didn’t take an oath that he had never consumed drugs, or had nothing to do with the Bengaluru drugs case. He is simply a chattering parrot trained at the Pragathi Bhavan,” he said.

BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar said that Pragathi Bhavan was being used to train those involved in the scams before ED questioning, and that even after the questioning, and those allegedly involved in the scams were briefing CM K Chandrasekhar Rao after the questioning by the investigation agencies.

“The CM is prepping the accused in various ED and I-T related cases by involving legal experts, government and police officials, who are giving their advice to the accused. Even the Chief Justice of the High Court has asked how the CM got hold of the tapes which he revealed on the farmhouse files. The CM should be summoned to explain that,” he said.

