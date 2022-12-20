Congress to raise moral policing, hate crimes in session, push for law

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Opposition Congress is likely to raise the issue of ‘moral policing’ and hate crimes that have spiked in Dakshina Kannada in recent weeks, during the ongoing winter session in Belagavi. Deputy leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly UT Khader told TNIE on Monday that he will seek time from the Assembly Speaker to debate the issue on priority. He said they may also press for a separate law to deal with moral policing incidents, as the IPC sections under which the accused are booked, have hardly deterred the miscreants.

“When Congress was in power, people indulging in hate crimes and moral policing were being booked under various non-bailable sections, including 307 (attempt to murder). This scared people who wanted to indulge in such crimes, and kept the situation under control. Now, the miscreants are coming out on bail the day they are arrested,” pointed out Khader, the lone Congress MLA from Dakshina Kannada.

Recently, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had also raised concern and blamed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his controversial “action reaction” statement. In the past month, at least a dozen incidents of moral policing and hate crimes have come to light. In half of these incidents, the culprits went scotfree as the victims refused to lodge complaints.

Sources point out that the cops’ attitude towards the victims discourages them from filing cases. In the last week of November, a Muslim student was beaten up for travelling with his Hindu classmate in a bus. Pictures of the incident were widely circulated, and showed a policeman holding the victim by his collar and dragging him as if he is was the culprit. Following this, a Bajrang Dal leader had called the incident “just a sample”, and threatened to eliminate people who indulge in ‘love jihad’.

But police turned a blind eye to this post. Khader said the hands of the Dakshina Kannada police are tied due to political pressure. Sometimes, police booked cases days after the incident, after constant media coverage. Many, including Khader, see the spike in such incidents, in which Muslims are victims, as an “orchestrated crime” when elections are nearing.

MANGALURU: The Opposition Congress is likely to raise the issue of ‘moral policing’ and hate crimes that have spiked in Dakshina Kannada in recent weeks, during the ongoing winter session in Belagavi. Deputy leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly UT Khader told TNIE on Monday that he will seek time from the Assembly Speaker to debate the issue on priority. He said they may also press for a separate law to deal with moral policing incidents, as the IPC sections under which the accused are booked, have hardly deterred the miscreants. “When Congress was in power, people indulging in hate crimes and moral policing were being booked under various non-bailable sections, including 307 (attempt to murder). This scared people who wanted to indulge in such crimes, and kept the situation under control. Now, the miscreants are coming out on bail the day they are arrested,” pointed out Khader, the lone Congress MLA from Dakshina Kannada. Recently, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had also raised concern and blamed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his controversial “action reaction” statement. In the past month, at least a dozen incidents of moral policing and hate crimes have come to light. In half of these incidents, the culprits went scotfree as the victims refused to lodge complaints. Sources point out that the cops’ attitude towards the victims discourages them from filing cases. In the last week of November, a Muslim student was beaten up for travelling with his Hindu classmate in a bus. Pictures of the incident were widely circulated, and showed a policeman holding the victim by his collar and dragging him as if he is was the culprit. Following this, a Bajrang Dal leader had called the incident “just a sample”, and threatened to eliminate people who indulge in ‘love jihad’. But police turned a blind eye to this post. Khader said the hands of the Dakshina Kannada police are tied due to political pressure. Sometimes, police booked cases days after the incident, after constant media coverage. Many, including Khader, see the spike in such incidents, in which Muslims are victims, as an “orchestrated crime” when elections are nearing.