Home States Karnataka

Congress to raise moral policing, hate crimes in session, push for law

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had also raised concern and blamed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his controversial “action reaction” statement.

Published: 20th December 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Moral Policing

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Opposition Congress is likely to raise the issue of ‘moral policing’ and hate crimes that have spiked in Dakshina Kannada in recent weeks, during the ongoing winter session in Belagavi. Deputy leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly UT Khader told TNIE on Monday that he will seek time from the Assembly Speaker to debate the issue on priority. He said they may also press for a separate law to deal with moral policing incidents, as the IPC sections under which the accused are booked, have hardly deterred the miscreants.

“When Congress was in power, people indulging in hate crimes and moral policing were being booked under various non-bailable sections, including 307 (attempt to murder). This scared people who wanted to indulge in such crimes, and kept the situation under control. Now, the miscreants are coming out on bail the day they are arrested,” pointed out Khader, the lone Congress MLA from Dakshina Kannada.

Recently, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had also raised concern and blamed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his controversial “action reaction” statement. In the past month, at least a dozen incidents of moral policing and hate crimes have come to light. In half of these incidents, the culprits went scotfree as the victims refused to lodge complaints.

Sources point out that the cops’ attitude towards the victims discourages them from filing cases. In the last week of November, a Muslim student was beaten up for travelling with his Hindu classmate in a bus. Pictures of the incident were widely circulated, and showed a policeman holding the victim by his collar and dragging him as if he is was the culprit. Following this, a Bajrang Dal leader had called the incident “just a sample”, and threatened to eliminate people who indulge in ‘love jihad’.

But police turned a blind eye to this post. Khader said the hands of the Dakshina Kannada police are tied due to political pressure. Sometimes, police booked cases days after the incident, after constant media coverage. Many, including Khader, see the spike in such incidents, in which Muslims are victims, as an “orchestrated crime” when elections are nearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moral Policing
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp