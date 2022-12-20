Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Elephant Task Forces formed in Kodagu to address man-animal conflict

While the team is currently equipped with four vehicles, two more four-wheelers will be allotted to the team to address the conflict efficiently.

The newly appointed Elephant Task Force team. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: To address the issue of wild elephant conflict, Karnataka had ordered the establishment of Elephant Task Forces in four conflict-affected districts. Similarly, the task force has become functional in Kodagu and assures to scientifically tackle the increasing movement of wild elephants.  

“The Elephant Task Force team and office have been established at Madikeri, Virajpet, Somwarpet and Thithimathi divisions. A sub-station has been established at Srimangala and the task force will be alert 24X 7 to fight the conflict situation,” confirmed BN Murthy, the CCF of Kodagu division forest department.

Each task force has been appointed a Deputy Conservator of Forest, an Assistant Conservator of Forest, a Range Forest Officer, eight forest guards, forest watchers and Rapid Response Team members.
The department will provide the team with a transport facility and equip them with improved guns.

A control room will be functioning 24X7 and residents can call 8277124444 to alert the Elephant Task Force team about the movement of any conflict wild elephant at any time. CCF confirmed that the teams will be in touch with the wireless connection facility and will stay updated on the movement of conflict wild elephants.

