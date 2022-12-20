Karnataka: Police foil plans to disrupt winter session, arrest MMES leaders

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The district administration and the police foiled attempts by Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MMES) to conduct Maha Melava at the Vaccine Depot in Belagavi on Monday, which was aimed at protesting against the state government for conducting the winter session.

The stage and allied arrangements by MMES for the convention were removed in presence of the police as section 144 was in force in and around the Vaccine Depot. Several pro-Maharashtra activists, under the banner of MMES, tried to gather at the venue for the convention, after which the police arrested MMES leaders including former MLA Manohar Kinekar and former mayor Sarita Patil, and others. The entrance and exits of the venue were blocked. The police arrangements were supervised by ADGP Alok Kumar and Belagavi city Police Commissioner MB Boralingaiah and their team.

The activists, who came to know that the police have restricted their entry, tried to gather at various locations to condemn the act, but were dispersed. But in some villages of Belagavi taluk, activists convened meetings and condemning the police action.

Maha ex-minister held

The Belagavi police arrested former minister of Maharashtra Bharamu Patil and other leaders of Maharashtra, who tried to enter the state at Shinoli village.Hundreds of activists under Patil’s leadership had planned to enter Belagavi to attend the convention.

MAHA-K’TAKA HIGHWAY BLOCKED

Incensed by the arrest of MMES leaders, the Marathi-speaking people conducted ‘Maha Melava’ and ‘Rasta Roko’ for two hours, protesting at Shinoli village in Maharashtra on Monday afternoon. The agitators blocked the highway from Karnataka to Maharashtra, and blamed the state government for its alleged “step-motherly act” against pro-Maharashtra activists residing in its border areas. MMES leader RM Chougule said if the government blocks the convention, the Marathi-speaking people will convene it, protesting against the winter session.

