Karnataka's Mandya shut as farmers demand fair price for cane

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Mandya district came to a grinding halt on Monday after farmers’ organisations called a bandh that lasted eight hours, as they urged the government to provide fair and remunerative pricing for sugarcane produce at Rs 4,500 per tonne, and meet their long-pending demands.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and other organisations had called for the bandh, as the government had failed to respond to their indefinite stir of 45 days launched in front of the Sir M Visvesvaraya statue.

The bandh put traffic out of gear on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, with vehicles being stranded for over a kilometre. The police had to direct vehicles to alternative roads. The striking farmers blocked roads with barricades and even slept in front of the vehicles. Many were seen marching along the roads forcing buses to stop on the outskirts of the city, as autorickshaw drivers and private bus operators also extended their support to the protest.

The city was totally shut as many hotels, commercial centres, and cinema halls were closed from 7 am, as many organisations had announced their support for the stir. However, educational institutions and banks functioned as usual.

