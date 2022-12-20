KSRTC ramps up infra to run e-buses in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to build infrastructure for e-buses in the state, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has laid stress on ramping up facilities at Kempegowda Bus Stand (Majestic) in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Virajpet, Madikeri, Davanagere, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru depots.

While the first e-bus bus will run between Bengaluru and Mysuru, the road corporation has said that buses will also ply between the state capital and Madikeri, Virajpet, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere and Shivamogga under Phase 1 of the project. “Owing to the pandemic, we could not add more buses to our fleet. We have placed an order for 50 electric buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles project.

The first bus is expected to be delivered to us soon. By the end of December we will start operating it. Electric buses will be delivered to us in phases with 10 buses getting delivered every two months,” KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar said.

“Charging stations are under construction/planned to come up at Majestic, Mysuru and Virajpet bus stations,” he added. Work is also on at Madikeri, Davanagere, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru depots.

