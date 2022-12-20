Home States Karnataka

KSRTC ramps up infra to run e-buses in Karnataka

Work is also on at Madikeri, Davanagere, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru depots.  

Published: 20th December 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bus, KSRTC bus, Parked bus

Representational Image (Photo | EPS, B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In an effort to build infrastructure for e-buses in the state, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has laid stress on ramping up facilities at Kempegowda Bus Stand (Majestic) in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Virajpet, Madikeri, Davanagere, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru depots.

While the first e-bus bus will run between Bengaluru and Mysuru, the road corporation has said that buses will also ply between the state capital and Madikeri, Virajpet, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere and Shivamogga under Phase 1 of the project. “Owing to the pandemic, we could not add more buses to our fleet. We have placed an order for 50 electric buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles project.

The first bus is expected to be delivered to us soon. By the end of December we will start operating it. Electric buses will be delivered to us in phases with 10 buses getting delivered every two months,” KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar said.

“Charging stations are under construction/planned to come up at Majestic, Mysuru and Virajpet bus stations,” he added. Work is also on at Madikeri, Davanagere, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru depots. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC Electric bus
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp