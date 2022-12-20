Law student ends life after fiance calls off wedding in Bengaluru

Home States Karnataka

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old first-year law student of Visveswarapura College of Law in VV Puram committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of the Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT), around 11.55am on Monday. BIT is located adjacent to the law college. The victim is said to have been upset after her wedding was cancelled.

Vani C, who had completed her degree in another stream, and taken up Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB), left behind a two-page suicide note.

Principal Dr Sudha G told The New Indian Express that the college was not aware of why Vani had taken the extreme step. “As far as we know, she ended her life due to personal reasons. She was a first year student, and classes began only on November 24, so we don’t have many details about her. She left behind a suicide note, which police have taken into custody,” she said.

Dr Sudha said the incident was brought to her notice around 12:10pm. “She had jumped off the Bangalore Institute of Technology building, however, both colleges share the same campus,” she said. The incident occurred shortly after the morning break.

“The student was a resident of Banashankari. She had got engaged to Chandrashekar, and he and his mother had called off the wedding due to personal reasons. Vani was upset over this. A case of abetment to suicide (IPC 306) has been registered against Chandrashekar and his mother,” DCP (South) P Krishnakant told The New Indian Express. The body was shifted to the Kempegowda Hospital mortuary for postmortem. VV Puram police registered a case and are investigating.

