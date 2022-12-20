RDPR aims at 60% MNREGA women workforce

Home States Karnataka

RDPR Commissioner Shilpa Nag told TNIE that the department is targeting to reach 60 per cent women in the total number of people employed by March 2023.

Published: 20th December 2022

By Ashwini M Sripad
 BENGALURU: It’s women power in Karnataka under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Now, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department is aiming to increase the percentage of women under the scheme to at least 60.

As per RDPR data, Karnataka has 1.8 crore people registered under MNREGA, and of them, 90 lakh are women, constituting 51.42 per cent of the total workforce. The participation of women has been increasing steadily over the last five years.

The department, since last year, has started a door-to-door survey to identify women who do not have MNREGA job cards. The department is prioritising women and households headed by women in providing jobs.

RDPR Commissioner Shilpa Nag told TNIE that the department is targeting to reach 60 per cent women in the total number of people employed by March 2023.

‘Initiative will empower women’

RDPR Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that this initiative will help empower women. It has many advantages as most of these women do not migrate and their work efficiency too is good.

To encourage expecting and lactating mothers, 50 per cent concession is given in work output. This is applicable for women from the six month of their pregnancy and for lactating mothers for six months after the birth of their child. “Such women will get a total concession of nine months. They will get 100 per cent payment for 50 per cent work,” Shilpa said. No other state has taken this initiative.

“These schemes are to encourage women,” she added. A government order too has been issued notifying the details. The department has conducted special gramsabhas at all panchayats to provide information about MNREGA and other schemes focusing on women. Special help desks were put up at gram sabha venues to help women enrol under the scheme.

