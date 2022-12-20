Slipper hurled at actor Darshan Thoogudeepa during audio launch

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A slipper was hurled at actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in Hosapete on Sunday evening while he was promoting his upcoming movie ‘Kranti’. The incident occurred when the actor was on the stage addressing his fans in front of the statue of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. During the programme, a miscreant from the crowd threw a slipper which hit Darshan. The incident shocked everyone on the stage and also the police who were escorting him. A recent statement by Darshan regarding the death of actor Puneeth and ‘Goddess of Luck’ may have been the reason for the incident, said one of the event organisers. Meanwhile, the police said that they are going through CCTV footage to catch the culprit. Two special teams have been formed to investigate the matter. Three FIRS have been lodged at the Hosapate City Police Station in this regard. “We have questioned a few people who were present there. We are confident of catching the miscreant. There are also flaws with the organisers who had taken permission for 1,000 people but nearly 4,000-odd people were present. The police had to indulge in mild caning to control the crowd at some point,” the police said. Meanwhile, actor Shiva Rajkumar has requested all to maintain peace and condemned the incident. “All actors in Sandalwood are like brothers and one should not try to break the integrity,” he said.