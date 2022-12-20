Teacher beats up boy, throws him to death from first floor in Karnataka

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG : In a blood-curdling incident, a teacher from a government school in Gadag district beat up a 10-year-old student and threw him from the first floor of the school. The Standard 4 student died while being taken to hospital. The incident occurred at a government school in Hadli village of Naragund taluk on Monday morning. The deceased boy is identified as Bharat Barker, while the accused teacher is Muttappa Hadagali (38), who has been absconding since the crime.

Apart from killing the boy, Muttappa also beat up two teachers at the school, including Bharat’s mother Geeta Barker (36). They are being treated at KIMS hospital in Hubballi. The condition of Geeta is critical and she is in shock, said the doctors. Another teacher, SC Patil, who sustained head injuries, is recovering.

The police and villagers said personal rivalry could be the reason behind the strange incident.

A teacher from the school said the students had gone on a trip to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh two days ago and they were joyful when they returned to the school on Monday morning.

“Students in the class where Muttappa was teaching were sharing their tour experience when he is said to have closed the door and started beating up Bharat. After hearing Bharat’s cries, Gita, who was teaching in the next class, came rushing. Muttappa also attacked her and the other teacher with a sickle and threw the boy from the first floor,” the teacher said.

Gadag horror: Special police team formed

The school staff called an ambulance and shifted both Bharat and Gita to Naragund taluk hospital. But doctors advised that the two be shifted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi. Bharat, however, was declared brought dead at KIMS.

“We heard Bharat and Gita screaming and went near the class. Muttappa was in rage and was hitting the son and the mother,” the teacher said. Gadag Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju said, “As per a preliminary probe, Muttappa, who is a guest teacher, attacked the boy and the latter died. The

reason for the attack is not known. Gita is still fighting for her life at KIMS and details will be known

after her statement. The teacher has escaped from Hadli village and we are searching for him. We have formed a special team to arrest the accused soon.”

