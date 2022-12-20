Tiger found dead in BRT, confusion over its cause of death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A male tiger found dead in Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (BRT) tiger reserve has raised many questions and doubts among conservationists. A patrol team found the carcass near a water body on Saturday in Kollegal Wildlife Range. The animal, aged 5-7 years, had severe injuries on the eyes and face. Karnataka forest officials said the animal could have died after an in-fight, but conservationists and activists are not convinced, and say it could be a case of poisoning or poaching.

They alleged that the department is not disclosing details of the case. The department was not taking any action. “We are awaiting postmortem reports. Preliminary investigation and doctors’ reports rule out poaching as all its canines, claws and skin are intact. Chances of poisoning are also low as there is no blackening of the tongue.

Samples of the water hole, near which the carcass was found, have been taken for tests. Doctors are examining if the animal was poisoned,” said BRT Director Deep J Contractor. Preliminary investigation also showed the tiger’s stomach was empty, and that the animal had starved, and not eaten for 10 days. This is the first incident of a tiger being reported dead in the past six months.

As per forest records, the tiger was captured in camera traps in Punjur range, and is in the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) records since 2019. The place where it was found dead is far from its territorial range. The officials stated that the animal must have been displaced from its range and was in search of another territory. “All angles are being probed. The area where the tiger was found dead has not reported any cattle kill or injuries,” the officials added.

BENGALURU: A male tiger found dead in Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (BRT) tiger reserve has raised many questions and doubts among conservationists. A patrol team found the carcass near a water body on Saturday in Kollegal Wildlife Range. The animal, aged 5-7 years, had severe injuries on the eyes and face. Karnataka forest officials said the animal could have died after an in-fight, but conservationists and activists are not convinced, and say it could be a case of poisoning or poaching. They alleged that the department is not disclosing details of the case. The department was not taking any action. “We are awaiting postmortem reports. Preliminary investigation and doctors’ reports rule out poaching as all its canines, claws and skin are intact. Chances of poisoning are also low as there is no blackening of the tongue. Samples of the water hole, near which the carcass was found, have been taken for tests. Doctors are examining if the animal was poisoned,” said BRT Director Deep J Contractor. Preliminary investigation also showed the tiger’s stomach was empty, and that the animal had starved, and not eaten for 10 days. This is the first incident of a tiger being reported dead in the past six months. As per forest records, the tiger was captured in camera traps in Punjur range, and is in the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) records since 2019. The place where it was found dead is far from its territorial range. The officials stated that the animal must have been displaced from its range and was in search of another territory. “All angles are being probed. The area where the tiger was found dead has not reported any cattle kill or injuries,” the officials added.