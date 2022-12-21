Home States Karnataka

28-year-old woman attempts suicide after murdering specially-abled daughter 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old woman is battling for life after she was rescued by her sister and neighbours, when she attempted suicide after killing her 10-year-old daughter, who was specially-abled, in Byadarahalli police station limits around 11 am on Tuesday. Her husband and their son had died in a span
of a few months.

The victim is N Priyanka, who was strangulated by her mother Suma, who is a resident of Prasanna Layout at Vigneshwara Nagar in Sunkadakatte. Suma is undergoing treatment at a private hospital nearby. After killing Priyanka, she tried to hang herself, and was rescued by her sister and neighbours. The Byadarahalli police have filed a murder case against Suma.

“After the death of her husband Nanjappa, Suma had difficulty going to work, leaving behind her daughter alone in the house, as she was specially-abled. Suma had to be at home to take care of her daughter,” said an officer.

Hubby’s illicit affair: Woman jumps into lake with toddler

Upset over her husband’s illicit affair and harassment for dowry, a 24-year-old woman along with her 18-month-old son jumped into a lake at Anugondanahalli on Tuesday. The woman’s parents have filed a complaint against their son-in-law.

The victims are Shwetha, a resident of Kalkuntte Agrahara in Hosakote and her son Yakshith. Shwetha had married Rakesh three years ago, and the couple used to argue over Rakesh’s illicit affair. He and his parents have also been accused of harassing the victim over dowry. The Anugondanahalli police have registered a case.

