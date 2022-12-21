Better if ED, CBI open their offices in DKS’ house: Surjewala

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should open their offices in the house of DK Shivakumar, instead of raiding his house repeatedly, so that it will be helpful for officers to keep an eye on him” quipped Karnataka Congress In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he condemned the raids by CBI on the educational institutions owned by Shivakumar on Monday. “These investigating agencies could not find anything despite raiding a dozen times.

The BJP government is doing this in frustration and out of fear of losing in the election. The Congress will not fear such tactics of the BJP. Our party and our workers are with Shivakumar,” he said. He further alleged that ‘the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai has fallen long ago in a democratic way in the eyes of the people. It has no moral right to continue’.

Presently, the ‘40-per cent commission’ row of the Bommai government has to be discussed. The BJP government is engaged in looting the people of Karnataka, he charged. “It is better if the people of Karnataka remove this government from power. People will teach this government a lesson,” he said.

BJP LEADERS DEFEND CBI ACTION AGAINST DKS

Bengaluru: A day after the CBI’s action against Congress state president DK Shivakumar and Congress’ criticism, BJP leaders on Tuesday rushed to the rescue of the central agency. Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai said the case is pending before the constitutionally created CBI, which will take suitable action. “Shivakumar is aware of this,” he added. Senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Transport Minister B Sriramulu said the CBI is not vindictive. The agency is taking just and proper action now, while it was misused during the Congress rule at the Centre, they said. The Grand Old Party on Monday alleged that the CBI action against Shivakumar was motivated.

