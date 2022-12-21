Home States Karnataka

Bill that simplifies land conversion tabled in Karnataka Assembly

The land will be deemed to have been diverted and the DC will issue the approval within seven days from the date of receiving the application.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Assembly (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday by Revenue Minister R Ashoka, aiming to simplify the land conversion process for non-agriculture purposes, by amending Sections 95 and 96 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. Bringing this Amendment will help convert agricultural land for industrial purposes.

The Bill proposes to amend the Sub-section (2) of Section 95 of the KLR Act stating that if an occupant of farmland wishes to divert it fully or part of it for any other purpose, he can submit an affidavit along with an application to the deputy commissioner. The land will be deemed to have been diverted and the DC will issue the approval within seven days from the date of receiving the application.

If the master plan has not been published and the land falls outside the planning area, authorities should furnish their opinion within 15 days from the date of receiving the application. If no opinion is furnished, it will be deemed that the authorities have no objection to the diversion of land.

The DC should then issue the approval. If the DC fails to decide and issues the order within 30 days from the date of receiving the application, the approval for diversion will be deemed to have been granted.
If the land for conversion contravenes any provisions of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978, the DC can reject the application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp