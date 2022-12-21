Bill that simplifies land conversion tabled in Karnataka Assembly

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday by Revenue Minister R Ashoka, aiming to simplify the land conversion process for non-agriculture purposes, by amending Sections 95 and 96 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. Bringing this Amendment will help convert agricultural land for industrial purposes.

The Bill proposes to amend the Sub-section (2) of Section 95 of the KLR Act stating that if an occupant of farmland wishes to divert it fully or part of it for any other purpose, he can submit an affidavit along with an application to the deputy commissioner. The land will be deemed to have been diverted and the DC will issue the approval within seven days from the date of receiving the application.

If the master plan has not been published and the land falls outside the planning area, authorities should furnish their opinion within 15 days from the date of receiving the application. If no opinion is furnished, it will be deemed that the authorities have no objection to the diversion of land.

The DC should then issue the approval. If the DC fails to decide and issues the order within 30 days from the date of receiving the application, the approval for diversion will be deemed to have been granted.

If the land for conversion contravenes any provisions of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978, the DC can reject the application.

