Convict jumps parole, caught after 15 years near Mangaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The long arm of the law has finally caught up with a life sentence convict in a murder case who jumped parole 15 years ago. The accused Mohammed Suhail alias Mohammed Ayaz (44), a resident of Mangammanapalya, was on the run since 2007 and had turned into an Ayurveda medicine expert.

Suhail and his aides had murdered an ex-serviceman, and were awarded a life sentence in 2004. In March 2007, Suhail came out on parole but never returned to prison.

Suhail’s case was almost forgotten till the Karnataka High Court recently ordered that those who have jumped parole be traced, following which the Madiwala police launched a search operation to nab Suhail.

The convict Mohammed Suhail (second from left)

with cops in Uppinangady after he was picked

up on Monday | Express

A police officer said, “Another convict in the case Shankar had also jumped parole and died in DJ Halli in 2017. Shankar’s friend Dinesh gave details of Shankar’s source of income before he died. Dinesh revealed that he used to go to Uppinangady and meet his friend and took money from him. The only clue was the name of the office from where he took the money -- Sagar Enterprises.”

Convict was selling Ayurveda medicine

Venugopal, trying to murder Suhail before his arrest, said he had stabbed Suhail in the back and fractured his left-hand fingers. “Based on these clues, the GST certificate of Sagar Enterprises was accessed and the photo of its proprietor matched with Suhail’s picture,” the officer added. A team led by police sub-inspector Kishore B T was sent to Uppinangady and gathered information from locals.

“He had changed his name to Mohammed Ayaz, which matched the name provided in the GST certificate. He was living there for the last 15 years and was selling Ayurveda medicine. With the help of local police, he was picked up on Monday evening. Soon realising that his run had come to end, Suhail asked the team ‘are you Bengaluru police?’. Only after checking the injuries on his back and fingers, he was arrested,” the police said. When questioned, Suhail, a Class 8 dropout, revealed that he had learnt to make Ayurveda medicine by reading books.

