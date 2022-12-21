Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat’s ‘Manosthairya’ to focus on mental health of students

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: To teach children about the importance of mental health, an innovative programme called ‘Manosthairya’ has been devised by Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat under Chief Executive officer Dr Kumara. Under the programme, awareness and counselling on mental health will be given to students in high schools of the district. Class teachers from every school will be trained by psychologists and psychiatrists. This is the first such initiative towards mental health and suicide prevention programme in the district. The initiative was launched on Tuesday in Mangaluru.

Already, 220 teachers have been identified for the purpose and the programme is expected to take off from January, 2023.

‘‘Increasing number of suicides and depression among children is a major cause of concern. We need to intervene at the right time and at the right age to put an end to this issue. Many students, especially those studying in high schools and colleges, are unable to accept the realities of life and become helpless to face difficult situations. They do not know alternative solutions to their problems and they end up taking the extreme step. They struggle alone under depression.

They are becoming victims to depression, hopelessness, anxiety, uncontrollable anger and other mental disorders. Hence, there should be some remedial action and steps that need to be taken and it is the need of the hour. Counseling can definitely help the students come out of it,” said Dr Kumara.

“On ‘No Bag’ day, one hour will be dedicated for mental health among children. The headmistress/headmaster of each school will appoint a teacher as a nodal officer or mentor to carry out classes on mental health. A mental health counselling centre will also be opened in the schools and it will work towards offering special counselling to those children who are under stress and create awareness among parents. The classes on mental health and stability will be held every week.

