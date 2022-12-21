Karnataka govt spent Rs 74 crore on organising Global Investors Meet: Nirani

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Minister for Large and Medium-scale Industries Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday said that an investment of Rs 9.81 lakh crore has been received through the ‘Invest Karnataka-2022’ Global Investors Meet, with a focus on creating jobs across sectors.

Responding to members Dr K Govindaraj, M Nagaraj, and Manjunath Bhandari during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, the minister said Rs 74 crore was spent on organising the GIM. About 57 MoUs were signed at the meet. As the projects are massive, they take 3-4 years to set up, following which jobs will be created.

When Leader of Opposition BK Hariprasad said that out of the total investments promised in these meetings in the past 15 years, not more than 20 per cent has come to fruition till now, Nirani said that there were issues with the land bank due to which many projects were not implemented.

However, already one project worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the recent meet has commenced work and the government is working to give clearances to most of the projects in the next 90 days. About 90 per cent investments are going to Tier-2 cities, he said.

In order to motivate youth for entrepreneurship, a programme was organised in six cities of the state under the scheme ‘Udyami Laghu Udyog Nidu’, which saw the participation of 31,768 candidates, who were interested in starting their own businesses.

