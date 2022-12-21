Home States Karnataka

Woman thrown out of flat over ownership row in Bengaluru

On Tuesday, the woman approached the city police commissioner’s office, accusing the local police of not taking her complaint.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old woman approached police after she was thrown out of her flat near Richards Park on Monday by some men, following which she had to spend the night on the road.

The victim, identified as Sara, alias Sonam Mishra, in her complaint with Pulakeshinagar police, stated that Abdul Rehman and his associates trespassed her flat by breaking open the locks. The accused took away all her gold ornaments and are staying illegally in her flat, she said.

“There has been a dispute over the flat between the complainant and suspects for the past one year. The complainant has alleged that she had invested in the flat and the suspects have no say in it. There is no clarity on the ownership of the flat. Since it is a civil dispute, both parties have to approach court.

However, the woman has accused the suspects of criminal trespass,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

On Tuesday, the woman approached the city police commissioner’s office, accusing the local police of not taking her complaint. Further, investigations are on.

