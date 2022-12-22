Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru techie ends life by inhaling nitrogen gas

The body was found on the rear seat and Kumar had covered his face with a plastic cover before sticking a pipe attached to a nitrogen cylinder in his nostril.

Published: 22nd December 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 51-year-old software engineer suffering from heart-related problems ended his life by inhaling nitrogen gas and covering his face with a plastic cover sitting inside his car. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout.

“Investigations revealed that Vijay Kumar had parked the car and told a roadside paani puri vendor that he was feeling very tired and would rest in the car. He gave him some money requesting him to put the car cover after he sits inside. The body was found on the rear seat and Kumar had covered his face with a plastic cover before sticking a pipe attached to a nitrogen cylinder in his nostril. Prima facie, he died by inhaling nitrogen, but we are awaiting medical reports,” the police added.

Kin do not suspect foul play

Police said he had undergone a heart bypass surgery a few months ago but his health continued to deteriorate. He was mentally disturbed due to his health condition and had also told his family members on multiple occasions that he would end his life soon.

“On Monday morning, he left home in his car informing his family that he was going to office. In the evening, his body was found in the car next to a park near his house. Some passersby who grew suspicious, opened the door of the car to find the body inside and alerted the police,” the police said. It is highly likely that Kumar had searched on the internet on how to kill himself and decided to end his life by using nitrogen gas, the police said, adding that the family members do not suspect any foul play. The Mahalakshmi Layout police have registered a case of unnatural death.

