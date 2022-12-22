Home States Karnataka

Horatti helped develop education in Karnataka, says CM Bommai

Opposition group leader BK Hariprasad thanked pro-tem Chairman Raghunathrao Malkapure for giving equal opportunity to the Opposition, and congratulated Horatti.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai congratulates new Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, as pro-tem Chairman Raghunathrao Malkapure and Leader of Opposition B K Hariprasad look on | EXPRESS

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Paising the new Chairman of the Legislative Council, who was unanimously elected on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Basavaraj Horatti has played a key role in the development of education in Karnataka after Independence.”

As a senior member of the House and a record eight-time MLC, Horatti had earned the faith of all parties and members to get elected unopposed. In his 42-year term in the Council, he worked for to improve education, in terms of transfer of teachers, establishment of new schools and colleges, and resolving the teachers’ issues. “Horatti has good relations with all leaders, and accordingly should lay the foundation for comprehensive development of the state. The debates and discussions in this house should become ideal for all.”

Ruling party leader Kota Shrinivas Pujari said, “His long-term achievement cannot be achieved by anyone else in the House. His strict stand has brought revolutionary changes in education. Thanks to him, quality debates and discussions take place in the House. I am thankful to the members of the Congress and JDS for cooperating to elect him unopposed.”

Opposition group leader BK Hariprasad thanked pro-tem Chairman Raghunathrao Malkapure for giving equal opportunity to the Opposition, and congratulated Horatti.

“I request you to give more chances to the Opposition members to speak in the House, since their duty is to question the government,” he said. Senior members H Vishwanath and Aynoor Manjunath suggested that the Chairman of the House must implement a Parliamentary system and strictly limit the ‘Question Hour’ to an hour, like in the Rajya Sabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Basavaraj Horatti
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp