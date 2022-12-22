Karnataka: Chaos in House as ministers shout at Congress MLA

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Alleged rude behaviour by ministers targeting Congress MLA HD Ranganath pushed the entire morning session of the Assembly on Wednesday into commotion as Congress members jumped into the well and held a long-drawn protest. What angered the opposition members was the reluctance of ministers to apologise that pushed the House to two adjournments. The controversy was resolved after a meeting with ruling and opposition leaders.

It all started with Ranganath, who wanted rural bus services improved, refusing to leave the well despite Transport Minister B Sriramulu assuring the House that the problem would be addressed. Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J Madhu Swamy, who were visibly angry, raised their voice at Ranganath and asked him to go back to his seat.

This infuriated opposition benches and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and other MLAs too joined Ranganath in the well. Even as they shouted slogans against the ministers and the government, Siddaramaiah alleged that the tone of the ministers, particularly of Karjol, was threatening and it cannot be tolerated. He demanded an apology from Karjol and also a half-an-hour discussion on inadequate bus services in rural areas.

BJP members too got into the scene, came near the well and started raising slogans. As the ruckus continued, Kumar Bangarappa, who was on the Speaker’s chair, adjourned the House. But the deadlock continued when the session resumed 20 minutes later.

Madhu Swamy requested Congress MLAs not to drag the issue, but the opposition members were adamant about his apology. As the minister was addressing the chair, Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar tried to argue with him, angering Madhu Swamy, who shouted at her: “Don’t talk to me like this”.

This further enraged Congress members, who targeted their slogans at Madhu Swamy. Both Congress and BJP MLAs shouted ‘Chor…Chor’ at each other. The pandemonium continued as members were not ready to listen to repeated pleas of the chair asking them to maintain restraint.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai intervened and requested Congress members not to escalate the issue. But opposition MLAs continued their protest. Siddaramaiah said the respect of members cannot be compromised and the minister’s behaviour is nothing but atrocity. Bommai shot back saying, “You say attack and atrocity on members. Later you say torture.”

Amidst the commotion, Madhu Swamy said he would move a resolution seeking the chair to suspend Anjali Nimbalakar which led to a complete chaos. The Speaker again adjourned the House for 15 minutes, but it resumed only after the lunch break.

When it reconvened, Bommai said harsh words may have been exchanged in the heat of the moment and the members should not stand on pride. He requested Congress to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House. Siddaramaiah too said that respect is mutual, but what happened in the House was unfortunate. Congress will take back the protest in the interest of running the House, he added. He requested the Speaker to expunge the conversations that took place in heated moments.

BELAGAVI: Alleged rude behaviour by ministers targeting Congress MLA HD Ranganath pushed the entire morning session of the Assembly on Wednesday into commotion as Congress members jumped into the well and held a long-drawn protest. What angered the opposition members was the reluctance of ministers to apologise that pushed the House to two adjournments. The controversy was resolved after a meeting with ruling and opposition leaders. It all started with Ranganath, who wanted rural bus services improved, refusing to leave the well despite Transport Minister B Sriramulu assuring the House that the problem would be addressed. Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J Madhu Swamy, who were visibly angry, raised their voice at Ranganath and asked him to go back to his seat. This infuriated opposition benches and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and other MLAs too joined Ranganath in the well. Even as they shouted slogans against the ministers and the government, Siddaramaiah alleged that the tone of the ministers, particularly of Karjol, was threatening and it cannot be tolerated. He demanded an apology from Karjol and also a half-an-hour discussion on inadequate bus services in rural areas. BJP members too got into the scene, came near the well and started raising slogans. As the ruckus continued, Kumar Bangarappa, who was on the Speaker’s chair, adjourned the House. But the deadlock continued when the session resumed 20 minutes later. Madhu Swamy requested Congress MLAs not to drag the issue, but the opposition members were adamant about his apology. As the minister was addressing the chair, Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar tried to argue with him, angering Madhu Swamy, who shouted at her: “Don’t talk to me like this”. This further enraged Congress members, who targeted their slogans at Madhu Swamy. Both Congress and BJP MLAs shouted ‘Chor…Chor’ at each other. The pandemonium continued as members were not ready to listen to repeated pleas of the chair asking them to maintain restraint. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai intervened and requested Congress members not to escalate the issue. But opposition MLAs continued their protest. Siddaramaiah said the respect of members cannot be compromised and the minister’s behaviour is nothing but atrocity. Bommai shot back saying, “You say attack and atrocity on members. Later you say torture.” Amidst the commotion, Madhu Swamy said he would move a resolution seeking the chair to suspend Anjali Nimbalakar which led to a complete chaos. The Speaker again adjourned the House for 15 minutes, but it resumed only after the lunch break. When it reconvened, Bommai said harsh words may have been exchanged in the heat of the moment and the members should not stand on pride. He requested Congress to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House. Siddaramaiah too said that respect is mutual, but what happened in the House was unfortunate. Congress will take back the protest in the interest of running the House, he added. He requested the Speaker to expunge the conversations that took place in heated moments.