Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra, Karnataka leaders must maintain restraint, says Araga

During the recent meeting in New Delhi, Shah had appealed to both the states against issuing controversial remarks that resulted in disturbance.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that they have annulled the exams (File photo)

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Reacting to the statement of Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra Sanjay Raut that “Like how China entered the country, we will enter Karnataka”, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said political leaders should not issue statements that will lead to the disruption of normal life on both sides.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Wednesday, he recalled the meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the CMs of both the states, and said that the leaders should show restraint during such moments and both the states must initiate stringent measures to ensure that the law and order situation remained undisturbed.

During the recent meeting in New Delhi, Shah had appealed to both the states against issuing controversial remarks that resulted in disturbance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Araga Jnanendra
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp