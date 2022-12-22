Maharashtra, Karnataka leaders must maintain restraint, says Araga

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Reacting to the statement of Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra Sanjay Raut that “Like how China entered the country, we will enter Karnataka”, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said political leaders should not issue statements that will lead to the disruption of normal life on both sides.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Wednesday, he recalled the meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the CMs of both the states, and said that the leaders should show restraint during such moments and both the states must initiate stringent measures to ensure that the law and order situation remained undisturbed.

During the recent meeting in New Delhi, Shah had appealed to both the states against issuing controversial remarks that resulted in disturbance.

