Panel to save monuments sits in crumbling edifice!

B K Lakshmikantha By

Express News Service

MYSURU: In an irony of sorts, a 127-year-old building, where authorities conduct meetings to discuss how to protect heritage structures in Mysuru, is itself in a dilapidated condition. The building houses the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office, where Mysuru District Heritage Committee, headed by the DC himself, holds regular meetings to discuss the maintenance and renovation of heritage structures in the district.

The committee also comprises heads of various departments and heritage experts. Lack of maintenance for years has led to the growth of huge plants and weeds inside the walls, which have developed cracks. The lives of hundreds of staff members who are working in various departments housed in the heritage building are at risk.

Mysuru District Heritage Committee member Prof N S Rangaraju told The New Indian Express, “It’s been two years since the plaster around the kalasha on the dome, which acts as a lightning arrester, came off. I have been telling the authorities to repair it but to no avail.

There has been extreme callousness on the part of the authorities in maintaining heritage structures”.

The two-storeyed DC office with 27 rooms was built in 1895 by Mysuru Maharaja, where Mysore Representative Assembly meetings were held. Despite a new District Office Complex built in Siddartha Layout on Bannur Road during the Siddaramaiah-led state government, the office is yet to shift to the new building.

Most of the plants growing on the structure belong to the Arali Mara species, seeds of which are brought by birds. The plants start to grow when rainwater starts stagnating in the building. The sand and moisture allows the roots to spread inside the walls. During maintenance work, workers remove the outer part of the plants but the roots inside the walls continue to grow deep, Rangaraju said.

Report on status of buildings awaited

The plants have grown 4 to 5 feet high on the building. Unless the roots are removed, there is danger to the building, Rangaraju said. After a portion of the Maharani’s Science College for Women collapsed recently, the Mysuru District Heritage Committee led by Prof NS Rangaraju has been conducting inspection of all heritage structures in the city. The committee will submit a report to the government in this regard. Mysuru Nature Group member S Shylajesh also told TNIE that plants have been growing on the DC office building for the past several years as there has been no maintenance.

MYSURU: In an irony of sorts, a 127-year-old building, where authorities conduct meetings to discuss how to protect heritage structures in Mysuru, is itself in a dilapidated condition. The building houses the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office, where Mysuru District Heritage Committee, headed by the DC himself, holds regular meetings to discuss the maintenance and renovation of heritage structures in the district. The committee also comprises heads of various departments and heritage experts. Lack of maintenance for years has led to the growth of huge plants and weeds inside the walls, which have developed cracks. The lives of hundreds of staff members who are working in various departments housed in the heritage building are at risk. Mysuru District Heritage Committee member Prof N S Rangaraju told The New Indian Express, “It’s been two years since the plaster around the kalasha on the dome, which acts as a lightning arrester, came off. I have been telling the authorities to repair it but to no avail. There has been extreme callousness on the part of the authorities in maintaining heritage structures”. The two-storeyed DC office with 27 rooms was built in 1895 by Mysuru Maharaja, where Mysore Representative Assembly meetings were held. Despite a new District Office Complex built in Siddartha Layout on Bannur Road during the Siddaramaiah-led state government, the office is yet to shift to the new building. Most of the plants growing on the structure belong to the Arali Mara species, seeds of which are brought by birds. The plants start to grow when rainwater starts stagnating in the building. The sand and moisture allows the roots to spread inside the walls. During maintenance work, workers remove the outer part of the plants but the roots inside the walls continue to grow deep, Rangaraju said. Report on status of buildings awaited The plants have grown 4 to 5 feet high on the building. Unless the roots are removed, there is danger to the building, Rangaraju said. After a portion of the Maharani’s Science College for Women collapsed recently, the Mysuru District Heritage Committee led by Prof NS Rangaraju has been conducting inspection of all heritage structures in the city. The committee will submit a report to the government in this regard. Mysuru Nature Group member S Shylajesh also told TNIE that plants have been growing on the DC office building for the past several years as there has been no maintenance.