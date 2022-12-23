Chinnaswamy, Dandavati get Sahitya Akademi award

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Writer Moodnakudu Chinnaswamy and journalist Padmaraj Dandavati have won the Sahitya Akademi award in the Kannada category for the year 2022. The awards were announced by the Central Sahitya Akademi on Thursday.

While Chinnaswamy won the award for his work ‘Bahutvada Bharata Mattu Bouddha Tatvikate’, Dandavati bagged the award in the translation category for ‘Seetha Ramayanada Sachitra Maru kathana.’ Dandavati has translated Devadatta Pattanaik’s ‘Seetha’ from English to Kannada.

While the main book award carries cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation, the translation award carries a prize amount of Rs 50,000 and a citation. The awards will be presented at a function in New Delhi in March 2023.

The selection of awards was carried out under the supervision of Dr Sarjoo Katkar, convenor of Kannada advisory board of Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi. Dr C Naganna, Chandrasekhar Vastrad and Padmaraj Dandavati were the judges for the main book award, while Dr Jagadish Koppa, Dr Mohan Kuntar and Dr Kamalakar Bhat were the judges for the translation award. Central Sahitya Akademi President Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar has congratulated the award winners.

