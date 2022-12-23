Home States Karnataka

Chinnaswamy, Dandavati get Sahitya Akademi award

The awards will be presented at a function in New Delhi in March 2023.

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sahitya Akademi

Sahitya Akademi award (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Writer Moodnakudu Chinnaswamy and  journalist Padmaraj Dandavati have won the Sahitya Akademi award in the Kannada category for the year 2022. The awards were announced by the Central Sahitya Akademi on Thursday.

While Chinnaswamy won the award for his work ‘Bahutvada  Bharata Mattu Bouddha Tatvikate’, Dandavati bagged the award in the translation category for ‘Seetha Ramayanada Sachitra Maru kathana.’ Dandavati has translated Devadatta Pattanaik’s ‘Seetha’ from English to Kannada.

While the main book award carries cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation, the translation award carries a prize amount of Rs 50,000 and a citation. The awards will be presented at a function in New Delhi in March 2023.

The selection of awards was carried out under the supervision of Dr Sarjoo Katkar, convenor of Kannada advisory board of Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi. Dr C Naganna, Chandrasekhar Vastrad and Padmaraj Dandavati were the judges for the main book award, while Dr Jagadish Koppa, Dr Mohan Kuntar and Dr Kamalakar Bhat were the judges for the translation award. Central Sahitya Akademi President Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar has congratulated the award winners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sahitya Akademi award Moodnakudu Chinnaswamy Padmaraj Dandavati
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp