CM Bommai says decision in 10 days, Panchamasalis end stir

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will discuss legal aspects of including Lingayat Panchamasalis under the 2A reservation category and announce it officially within 10 days, said BJP senior leader minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Thursday. Soon after, the community members, who have been holding an agitation over the last few months, withdrew their protest.

Yatnal was addressing a massive rally of Panchamasalis at Bastwad village in Belagavi on Thursday after holding a meeting with Bommai to discuss the reservation issue. Yatnal said he, along with other leaders from the community, held a detailed discussion with the chief minister, who assured them of completing the required legal procedure and declaring the reservation for the community before December 29.

Panchamasalis, led by Basavajaya Mrityunjaya Swami of Kudalasangama, had launched a massive agitation demanding the reservation status. Earlier this year, Bommai had assured the community that their demand would be met by December 19. But as the deadline passed and he did not make any announcement, Panchamasalis planned a mega rally even as the Belagavi legislature session is going on to put pressure on the government. The seer set a new deadline of December 22 (Thursday) for the government and also announced that the community would hold a massive rally.

Accordingly on Thursday, thousands of people from across the state descended on Bastwad village, which is 100 km from Belagavi -- where the legislature is in session. Seeing the massive turnout and sensing that the situation could go out of hand, Bommai invited Panchamasali leaders to meet him at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha to discuss the issue.

He met a delegation of Yatnal, former MLAs Vishwanath Patil, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and others. With the new deadline and leaders convincing the community members, the agitation was called off, lifting a load off the government and police. Thousands of vehicles that were parked near the venue affected traffic movement on the Pune-Bengaluru highway.

