Congress list likely by January, says KPCC working president

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With less than six months to go for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the political scene is hotting up in the state. Days after JDS released its first list of candidates, the Congress has announced that its list is likely to be released by January.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday said that the party has constituted an election committee to finalise probable candidates to fight the 2023 polls.

Claiming that there is a wave in favour of the Congress in Karnataka, the former minister said, “There is a demand from aspirants to contest on a Congress ticket as everyone is aware that the party will come to power... hence number of aspirants has gone up... BJP has no chance of winning and therefore they have less number of aspirants.”

Slamming BJP national general secretary CT Ravi for his recent dog jibe, Reddy said, “His (Ravi) remark represents BJP’s culture.” He said BJP leaders misinterpreted AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent statement he had made in Rajasthan. “Kharge did not say ancestors of BJP are dogs. BJP leaders are misquoting him,” he added.

