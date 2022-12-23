Home States Karnataka

Five Dubare elephants to embark on jumbo journey from Karnataka to MP

The troop is being accompanied by the mahouts of the Dubare Camp who are likely to stay with the animals  for a few days to help them adjust to the new surroundings and people.

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kodagu division forest officials handed over the documents and elephants to the care of MP officials on Thursday | Express

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI : Following the order from the State Wildlife PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden, five tamed elephants from Dubare Elephant Camp are being shifted to a camp in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh. The elephants will be accompanied by the camp mahouts and they started their journey on Thursday evening.
The five elephants from Dubare camp are General Cariappa (8), General Thimayya (8), Vaali (40), Lava (21) and Maruthi (20).

The troop is being accompanied by the mahouts of the Dubare Camp who are likely to stay with the animals  for a few days to help them adjust to the new surroundings and people. Eight mahouts and caretakers from the camp left with the elephants for MP. The transfer was made in the evening alongside the presence of officials from the Kodagu division of the Forest Department and staff from Bhopal, MP division, Forest Department.

As per the court orders, an elephant camp can have a maximum of 15 elephants. However, the Dubare elephant camp has 32 inmates even as a few elephants were recently shifted to the newly opened Harangi Elephant Camp in the district. Further, the Kodagu division has received permission to capture four new notorious elephants in the district even as the residents demand capture of more conflict elephants to address the increasing wild elephant menace.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh division is in need of tamed elephants to fight the increasing tiger menace and wildlife conflict in the region and they had placed a request for tamed elephants from the state. Similarly, 14 tamed elephants from the state were identified to be shifted to MP from Karnataka, among which five elephants are inmates of the Dubare camp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp