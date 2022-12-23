Govt will fill 1 lakh vacant posts: CM Bommai

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With about 34 per cent of vacancies in a total of 43 departments of the state government yet to be filled, the administration has decided to recruit people to fill one lakh posts across various departments in the next one year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. The posts will be filled on priority basis, he said, answering a question by Legislative Council member C N Manjegowda on Thursday.

The total sanctioned number of posts from Grade-A to Grade-D employees are 7,69,981 in 43 departments. Among these, 2,58,709 posts are vacant. However, the government has already recruited 82,700 Group-C and D posts on an outsourcing basis. The government has decided to recruit and fill one lakh posts, which are required on a priority basis in the coming year, said Bommai.

He added that the government has already started recruiting 11,000 Safai Karmacharis in the past few months, and will announce the recruitment of another 11,000 shortly, he said.

