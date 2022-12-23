Home States Karnataka

Karnataka makes Covid test must for ILI and SARI cases from Dec 23

Sudhakar said wearing masks indoors and testing all Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases have been made mandatory from Friday.

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

A woman provides swab samples for Covid test. Representative purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/BENGALURU: In the wake of reports on the spread of sub-variant of the Omicron virus in the country, the Karnataka government has issued an eight-point guideline to prevent the spread of the virus in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and attended by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, members of a high-level advisory committee and senior officials of health department.

Sudhakar said wearing masks indoors and testing all Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases have been made mandatory from Friday.

The minister said that in addition to testing ILI and SARI, 2 per cent of people arriving at hospitals would also be randomly tested. Masks have been made mandatory in spaces with air conditioners (ACs) as well. The oxygen plants set up at various hospitals will be maintained, Covid hospitals will be identified and private hospitals will also be directed to reserve beds for infected patients. The state will be in constant touch with the Central government and follow the proposed guidelines, he said.

Special vaccination camps will be organised to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the booster dose. The minister said people became lenient as the number of cases went down and did not come forward to take the booster dose. So far, only 20 per cent of people in Karnataka have been administered the booster dose. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 ILI SARI Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp