Legislature not fiefdom of anyone: Ranganath Doddaiah

The MLA said he raised the issue with the local authorities, but they pleaded helplessness.

23rd December 2022

BENGALURU:  Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganath Doddaiah, who triggered a massive showdown between ruling BJP and opposition Congress in the Assembly on Tuesday by refusing to move from the well of the House, said on Thursday that BJP should stop being a big bully.

Narrating Wednesday’s incident, he said BJP ministers and legislators were shouting at him to get out of the well, while some were also screaming for his suspension. “This is nothing but an attempt to intimidate legislators,” he said.

Ranganath, who did not attend the ongoing Assembly session in Belagavi on Thursday because of some engagements at his constituency, said the Karnataka legislature is not the fiefdom of anyone. ‘’I was only raising the issue of bus connectivity for students from rural areas because that is a burning issue in my constituency which is largely rural. Most of the people here go to urban areas for education. What was the need to be rude,’’ he asked.

“Bus services have still not resumed to pre-Covid levels. My constituency has around 10,000 students and nearly 3,000 of them depend on buses to reach their educational institutions which are not within walking distance. These students need to reach their destinations regularly every working day. Was that asking for too much,” he asked.

The MLA said he raised the issue with the local authorities, but they pleaded helplessness. “This issue is not specific to Kunigal constituency alone, but to many constituencies around Bengaluru and other major cities where students are at the mercy of public transport.”

He alleged that Transport Minister Sriramulu has not been able to manage his department efficiently and it is adversely affecting the students. He said BJP is unable to accept the failure of the administration and that is the reason the ruling party legislators were reacting with such aggression and hostility.

