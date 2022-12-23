Man slits woman’s throat, tries to end life in Karnataka

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: A man allegedly murdered a woman by slitting her throat and later attempted suicide by drinking poison, in Davanagere on Thursday. The victim, Chand Sulthana (28), worked as an audit assistant at an auditor’s office. The accused Sadat hails from Harihar and was in love with the deceased woman.

Sadat, who was riding a scooter, waylaid Sulthana saying that he wanted to speak to her. After a while, he slit her throat with a sharp weapon. She died on the spot. Sadat, who fled the spot, attempted suicide later. However, he got himself admitted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyant said Sulthana hailed from Vinobha Nagar in Davanagere. Sources

said Sulthana got engaged to Ayub, a resident of Harihar, recently. They were to get married in three months.

