Why Covid protocols only for Congress, asks Siddu

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former chief minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah hit out at the Centre for attempting to impose restrictions on the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress and questioned whether the Covid-19 protocols were aimed only at Congress’ walk. He said the state BJP is also conducting a Jana Sankalp Yatra and questioned why Union Health Minister Munsukh Mandaviya is not giving lessons on Covid protocols to state BJP leaders.

“Fearful of the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, the BJP is trying to use Covid protocols as a weapon to stop it. The Centre should immediately release an official order about Covid guidelines, if they are really concerned about people’s health. We will then follow it,’’ he said.

“Has the coronavirus given a promissory note that it would not spread amidst the BJP yatras,” Siddaramaiah added.Siddaramaiah also took the government to task over the uncontrolled spread of Lumpy Skin Disease among cattle and alleged that the Animal Husbandry Department has not only failed to rein in the disease, but also lagged behind in vaccinating the animals. He also mocked the BJP government by questioning their commitment to protecting cows.

Meanwhile, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who was at the Hubballi Airport, claimed that the BJP government is scared after watching people’s response to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The BJP has taken rising Covid cases as an excuse to stop the Congress’ rise. The BJP is planning to advance the elections, citing the possible pandemic threat and “we have unofficial information that the Prime Minister’s Office has already informed some officials about it. We are ready to face Assembly polls anytime”.

RAVI CREATES FLUTTER, MLAS TO DISCUSS TERROR

Hubballi: MLAs from all parties on Thursday decided to discuss the issue of terrorism brought up by BJP national general secretary CT Ravi’s, though his comments created a flutter for a while in the Assembly. Taking an indirect jibe at KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Ravi said that a recent remark made by a president of a major political party over the Mangaluru cooker blast and openly questioning the police action looked like he was sympathising with terrorists and terror organisations. “It was learnt from the preliminary investigation that the alleged terrorist involved in the Mangaluru blast was planning to target a chief minister’s function in the city and schoolchildren. If he had succeeded, what would be the repercussions? The state and country have already suffered a lot due to terrorism. It should not be entertained,” he added.

