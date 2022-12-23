Home States Karnataka

Will defeat HDK in Channapatna, says Yogeshwar

He vowed to defeat the regional party in the Vokkaliga stronghold of Channapatna in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Published: 23rd December 2022

CP Yogeshwar

CP Yogeshwar (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP MLC CP Yogeshwar on Thursday shielded party general secretary BL Santhosh from the JDS attack and vowed to defeat the regional party in the Vokkaliga stronghold of Channapatna in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Yogeshwar, considering the importance of Santhosh in deciding the ticket for him in the Assembly polls, said, “(JDS president) CM Ibrahim should speak sensibly. Santhosh comes from a humble family background, yet (JDS senior leader) HD Kumaraswamy spoke disrespectfully of him.” Yogeshwar, who is seeking to contest against Kumaraswamy, said,’’Santhosh said when elections come, JDS leaders go before the people and shed crocodile tears.”

Attacking MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy, he said, “She is encouraging women to borrow as much as they want under the Stree Shakti scheme. She is assuring them that if JDS comes to power, the loans would be written off. This is ridiculous. People should not believe in such claims.”

