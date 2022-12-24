Bengaluru MLAs want unused government vehicles to be scrapped

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: An interesting debate was held, particularly among the Bengaluru MLAs in the Assembly, over disposing of old government vehicles parked in front of offices in the state. Calling attention of the House on the issue on Friday, MLA B Harshavardhan said parking of unused vehicles in front of offices and the roadside creates space constraints, especially in cities.

He urged the government to declare them as scrap and generate income for the state exchequer by selling them. Several members echoed the same sentiment and some of them said the vehicles stocked in the police stations create congestion and affect smooth vehicular movement.

They urged the government to identify 5-10 acres of land on the city outskirts to dispose of such vehicles. Even, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said such vehicles should be sold, before being turned into scrap.

In reply, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhu Swamy said the government was framing a scrapping policy in line with the Central policy. However, for sale of unused government vehicles, there was a set procedure and as far as vehicles in front of police stations, it is for the court to decide.

