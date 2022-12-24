BJP’s politics of religion will be its undoing: HDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The battle for politically important Mandya is going to be intense in the 2023 Assembly elections. This is one of the few districts where the fight is usually between JDS and Congress.

Yet on Friday, senior JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy chose to target BJP, which received a negligible number of votes in all the seven constituencies in the 2018 elections.

Saying that BJP is doing politics in the name of religion, he alleged that the ruling party does not want development. It only uses people by making them emotional, but voters will not fall prey to BJP’s antics. BJP’s politics of religion will be its undoing, he added.

On Panchamasalis seeking 2A reservation, he said a comprehensive study should be conducted on their educational, economical and cultural status and their everyday earnings before deciding on the quota category. Kumaraswamy’s attack on BJP comes in the backdrop of BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara criticising JDS recently. Yogeshwara is likely to contest against the former CM again in the coming polls.

KR Pet in Mandya district is another constituency where JDS will face a serious challenge from BJP. This time, JDS is going all out to consolidate its position in the sugarcane belt and good turnouts at its Pancharatna Yatra have only made the party confident.

