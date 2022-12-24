Covid scare looms over Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is now a shadow of Covid-19 over the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, the annual Kannada literary event, that has been postponed five times this year. As per the already-announced schedule, it is to be held for three days from January 6, 2023 in Haveri.

It was not held for the last three years, again because of Covid and this time, it is expected to attract at least three lakh people. Preparations by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat and district organising committees have already begun. But with the scare of another Covid wave, the Health Department has

advised people to maintain social distancing.

The last meet, the 85th edition, was held in February 2020 in Kalaburagi when the pandemic was about to break out. The next event was expected to be organised in January 2021, but was postponed because of Covid second and third waves. Later, the state government announced that it would be held in January 2022.

But since then, it has been postponed five times for various reasons, including Covid restrictions. From January 2022, it was put off to March and then to May. Later, CM Basavaraj Bommai himself announced that it would be held from September 23 to 25. But then, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi wrote to Bommai and Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar, asking them to put it off until November 2022. However, it was not suitable as the government was tied up with the Global Investors Meet from November 2 to 4. December was not acceptable either as the legislature session that is going on now had already been scheduled.

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, who is also Haveri district-in-charge minister, told TNIE that as of Friday, the guidelines issued by the state and central governments ask people not to panic. “No restrictions have been placed on congregations, but people have only been asked to take precautions.

We still have time. If such a situation arises, we will consult with the CM and take a pro-people decision,” he added. A BJP leader said they are keen on holding the event. “When the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute is happening, it is the right time to show the state’s unity and uphold Kannada with pride. We hope the situation gets better and we can organise the event in a big way,” he said.

