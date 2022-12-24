Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Winter Assembly session a dud as members keep away

Legislators not taking proceedings seriously; Of the 5 days so far, only 3 see full house

Published: 24th December 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Schoolchildren watch the proceedings of the winter session of the Assembly at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as the government had decided to hold the winter session of the state legislature for 10 days at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here, starting from December 19, business in the Legislative Assembly has hardly been conducted according to plan for three days now.

A majority of the MLAs remained absent for the Assembly session on Friday, not appearing to take the proceedings seriously. As the session is usually conducted for half-a-day on Fridays, most of them had left Belagavi. According to sources, only 50 MLAs from BJP, 10 from Congress, and five from JDS were present for the short Assembly session on Friday. The House was severely short of members to help the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to run the session.

In the last five days, the session has been held effectively only for three days. On the inaugural day, no business was carried out, except for paying homage to departed leaders.

However, the session was conducted only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. When the second half of the session begins on December 26, it remains to be seen whether the government will ensure that business in both the Houses is carried out efficiently until the last day on December 30.

It may be noted that leaders from across North Karnataka have been demanding the government to utilise Suvarna Vidhana Soudha effectively through the year. However, except for the winter session once a year, the government keeps the Soudha shut all the time.

‘SOCIAL, EDUCATIONAL SURVEY REPORT WILL BE VERIFIED, RESHAPED’
The State Backward Classes Commission’s social, educational and economical survey report will be re-verified and given a new shape to deliver social justice to backward communities. A discussion will be held with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said Social Welfare Minister Kota Shrinivas Pujari, while answering a question of member KP Nanjundi Vishwakarma during the question hour in the Legislative Council on Friday. The member alleged that the government is intentionally not ready to bring out the report as backward communities like ‘Vishwakarma’ are being neglected in the realm of social and economical justice.

Students who passed PSI exam stage dharna
The aspirants who passed the police sub-inspector recruitment exam recently staged a dharna near the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Friday, demanding that they be issued appointment letters. It may be recalled that in the light of an alleged scam, the state government had cancelled the PSI recruitment process of 545 sub-inspectors. The scam revealed that malpractices were committed in the recruitment process. The culprits have been arrested and the case is being probed by the CID. The department has informed that the investigation of the case has reached its final stage.

