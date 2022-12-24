Like father, Abhishek Ambareesh’s Mandya bond gets stronger

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as JDS workers hailed Abhishek Ambareesh, who coincidentally happened to pass through former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s ‘Pancharatna’ campaign, the former maintained that his coming there had nothing to do with politics.

“I am not entering politics, as one of my family members (mother Sumalatha) is already active in the field. I am focusing on a career in movies. It is because of my father, I am loved by the people of Mandya,” he clarified to TNIE over phone. His father, actor-politician late Ambareesh, was successful as he went on to become a Union minister and also a minister in the state during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress regime.

Sumalatha Ambareesh continued the legacy, winning the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, by defeating the JDS candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in 2019. Now, with Nikhil being declared the Ramananagara Assembly constituency candidate for the 2023 polls, the scope of Ambareesh’s family to reign supreme in Mandya politics has become high.

Abhishek continued to keep in touch with Mandya, as he had visited the family of Chandru, a fan of his father, who died recently, at Keragodu Maragondanahalli village. He has also been organising workers in the Maddur Assembly segment for some time.

