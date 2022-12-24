Home States Karnataka

Little Amruta bids tearful adieu to mom Geeta Barker

Amruta attends the funeral of her mother Geeta Barker in Hadli village of Gadag district on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG:  A pall of gloom descended on Hadli in Gadag district on Thursday. Amruta, 12, who lost her younger brother and  mother tragically in a span of four days, was inconsolable during the latter’s  funeral
Amruta’s brother Bharat (10) died on December 19 when his school teacher brutally thrashed him and threw him from the first floor of the government school building.

When Geeta Barker (36), also a teacher in the same school went to her son’s rescue, the accused hit her too with a spade. Geeta succumbed to her injuries at KIMS in Hubballi on Thursday.    

The hospital authorities handed over the body to the family on Thursday evening. Thousands of people from Hadli and surrounding villages attended the funeral. Family members and villagers were reluctant to perform the last rites until they were given an assurance that the accused will be hanged. Police, however, convinced the family to complete the rituals. Lakshmavva, Amruta’s grandmother was seen trying to calm the girl down.

PWD Minister CC Patil instructed the principal to appoint two psychiatrists from Monday. Every student of the school, where the tragedy happened, will be offered counselling to help them cope with the shock.

