Snake bites four-year-old village boy in Karnataka, kin blames lack of ambulance for death

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A four-year-old boy died after he was bit by a poisonous snake in front of the Anganwadi center in Doddakallur, a remote village of Sakleshpur on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Roshan, son of Yeshavanth, a labourer of the same village. The incident occurred when Roahan was playing along with three others in front of the Anganwadi center. The snake bit the thumb of his right hand.

The parents had a hard time finding the ambulance service on time to shift the boy to the nearby community health center. Finally, Yeshavanth took his injured son on his motorcycle to the health center. The doctor advised him to shift the boy to Taluk hospital in Sakleshpur. Ambulance service arrived when Yeshavanth had covered half the distance on bike.

Further, the ambulance transported the boy from there to the Taluk hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The kin of the deceased and the villagers blamed the elected representatives and bureaucrats for failing to arrange ambulance services on time. "The boy could have been saved if the ambulance had arrived on time", they added.

