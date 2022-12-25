Home States Karnataka

40 per cent cut charge: Karnataka State Contractors’ body president held

Kempanna had given an ultimatum of one week for KSCA to reply to the notice and tender an apology in public or produce  evidence to prove the allegations against him.

Published: 25th December 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) president D Kempanna, along with three others, was arrested by the Vyalikaval police on Saturday in a defamation suit.

Horticulture Minister N Munirathna had filed a defamation case against Kempanna and 18 other members of the contractors’ association for accusing him of collecting 40 per cent commission from contractors for awarding tenders.

Munirathna, who is also Kolar district incharge minister, had sent a notice to the association on September 1, seeking a compensation of Rs 50 crore for defaming him. 

Court issued order on Dec 19

Kempanna had given an ultimatum of one week for KSCA to reply to the notice and tender an apology in public or produce  evidence to prove the allegations against him. The minister had filed the suit before a trial court after the association did not fulfil any of his conditions. Munirathna had also obtained an injunction order restraining KSCA from making any defamatory statements against him.

The 8th ACMM court issued a non-bailable warrant against Kempanna and others on December 19. The Vyalikaval police arrested Kempanna, Nataraj, Krishna Reddy and Gurusiddappa. R Srinivas Gowda, DCP (Central), confirmed the arrests.

