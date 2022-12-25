Home States Karnataka

Bommai: No need to panic, but stay alert amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Bommai said that the State Government will soon announce guidelines for New Year celebrations.

Published: 25th December 2022

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday appealed to people not to panic but stay alert and exercise caution amid rise in Covid-19 cases in China and a few other countries. Addressing the media at his residence here on the sidelines of Janata Darshan, Bommai said Karnataka will organise camps to administer precautionary doses at taluk and district level.

“I am holding a meeting with Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Large camps will be organised to ensure that beneficiaries get the booster dose,” the chief minister elaborated.

He said all Influenza Like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases will be tested for Covid-19 and wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distance will be made mandatory.

Bommai said that the State Government will soon announce guidelines for New Year celebrations.

