CM Bommai to present state budget in February

It will be the last budget of the current dispensation which will be presented just ahead of assembly polls which are likely to take place in a few months.

Published: 25th December 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

BS Bommai, Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that he will present the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in February 2023.  

He told reporters in Shiggaon that he has already held two rounds of talks with Finance Department officials in this connection. “After the ongoing winter session in Belagavi concludes, discussions will be held with all departments, institutions and associations concerned,” he said.

In his maiden budget that he had presented on March 4, 2022, the outlay was Rs 2.65 lakh crore and in 2023-24 the outlay is likely to increase by 10 per cent, according to an official. It will be the last budget of the current dispensation which will be presented just ahead of assembly polls which are likely to take place in a few months.

The CM is likely to announce sops for women, working class and the SC/ST/OBCs as he had hinted about it recently. The ‘Raitha Vidyanidhi’  scholarships which has been offered to children of farmers may now be extended to the children of other working class, including weavers and potters. The allocation of funds to implement the ‘Yashaswini’ health scheme will also be a priority. Apart from this, irrigation projects may get a boost, especially the 3rd phase of Upper Krishna Project, as the people of north Karnataka were not happy with the Rs 5,000 crore allocation made last time as against the requirement of Rs 50,000 crore.

No early polls: CM

Speaking in Hubballi, CM Bommai said that the government has no plans to call for early elections. He said that the Congress in Karnataka was facing uncertainty and infighting was rampant in the party.

