Home States Karnataka

Disharmony at the top, Siddaramaiah keeps cold-shouldering Parameshwara

There are speculation that as Govindaraju is close to both Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, he might be trying to get the ticket for the Tumakuru city Assembly from the Congress.

Published: 25th December 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Siddaramaiah being felicitated during an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of late Lakshmi Narasimhaiah in Tumakuru on Saturday | Express

CLP leader Siddaramaiah being felicitated during an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of late Lakshmi Narasimhaiah in Tumakuru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah ignored former Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on the birth anniversary of late Lakshmi Narasimhaiah on Saturday, making the rift between them evident.

This is the third time in a row that Parameshwara has been neglected. He was not invited for the Kuruba and Muslim communities’ events which were held over the last six months. Within the party, Parameshwara’s rival former MLA KN Rajanna were among those who shared the dais with Siddaramaiah.

On Saturday, sharing the dais with JDS candidate Govindaraju, who is also from a backward community, has triggered speculation that Siddaramaiah wants to send a message before the Assembly polls next year. There are speculation that as Govindaraju is close to both Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, he might be trying to get the ticket for the Tumakuru city Assembly from the Congress.

DR GP LAUDS SUDHAKAR
Parameshwara praised state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar for efficiently managing the pandemic. “I have been closely following the ministers, but Sudhakar has toiled for the welfare of all communities,” Parameshwara said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CLP Siddaramaiah G Parameshwara KPCC
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp