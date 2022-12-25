Disharmony at the top, Siddaramaiah keeps cold-shouldering Parameshwara

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah ignored former Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on the birth anniversary of late Lakshmi Narasimhaiah on Saturday, making the rift between them evident.

This is the third time in a row that Parameshwara has been neglected. He was not invited for the Kuruba and Muslim communities’ events which were held over the last six months. Within the party, Parameshwara’s rival former MLA KN Rajanna were among those who shared the dais with Siddaramaiah.

On Saturday, sharing the dais with JDS candidate Govindaraju, who is also from a backward community, has triggered speculation that Siddaramaiah wants to send a message before the Assembly polls next year. There are speculation that as Govindaraju is close to both Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, he might be trying to get the ticket for the Tumakuru city Assembly from the Congress.

DR GP LAUDS SUDHAKAR

Parameshwara praised state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar for efficiently managing the pandemic. “I have been closely following the ministers, but Sudhakar has toiled for the welfare of all communities,” Parameshwara said.

