E-vehicles see an all-time-high registration in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Electric vehicle registrations have witnessed an all time high this year. While 2021-22 saw 44,217 e-vehicles getting registered, data accessed from the state transport department show that 49,577 vehicles were registered in 2022-23 till October. Transport department officials said the total two-, three- and four-wheeler registrations will cross the 50,000 mark in 2022 if the data is updated for November and December.

In 2017-18, the state witnessed 1,922 vehicle registrations, which jumped by 65 per cent and stood at 5,542 in 2018-19. Transport officials said vehicle registrations took a severe beating in 2020 due to the Covid lockdown. In 2019-20, there was only an 18 per cent jump with 6,774 vehicles getting registered. In 2020-21, the registration witnessed a 41 per cent jump with 11,593 vehicles.

Transport officials said owing to the Covid pandemic, there was a shortage of semiconductor chips which affected the electric vehicle production, supply and registration. However, things have improved a lot in 2021-22, with 44,217 vehicles getting registered witnessing a 73 per cent jump compared to 2020-21. There are 44,979 two-wheelers, 2,537 four-wheelers and 2,061 three-wheelers in the state. “In the coming years, similar to two-wheelers, we are expecting more electric four-wheelers to get registered,” a transport official said.

J Gnanendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner for Transport (environment and e-governance) attributed the jump in the number of e-vehicle registrations to the impetus given by the state transport department and the increased awareness among the general public to move towards eco-friendly mobility options.

“Karnataka was one of the first states in India to come up with an Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage policy in 2017. We are giving 100 per cent road tax exemption to e-vehicles getting registered in the state,” Kumar said and added that along with this, the improvement in the charging infrastructure in the state is also another reason for the jump in vehicle registrations.

