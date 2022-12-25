Home States Karnataka

Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held with Covid measures: CM Bommai

Says Haveri meet will be organised on open ground from Jan 6 to 8

Published: 25th December 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 05:12 AM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai receives petitions from people at his residence in Hubballi on Saturday | D Hemanth

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HAVERI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday confirmed that the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held in Haveri from January 6 to 8, and all Covid safety measures and guidelines will be followed. He said the Sammelana is being held in an open ground and all precautionary measures will be taken during the three-day event.

After inaugurating various developmental works in his constituency Shiggaon town on Saturday, Bommai requested all participants of the sammelana to adhere to the Covid guidelines so as not to spread the virus. Earlier, he inaugurated the invitation card of the sammelana.

“The next sahitya sammelana in Haveri will be the biggest ever. The Sammelana will help spread Kannada and Karnataka culture. I request everyone to attend the three-day event in Haveri and be a part of its success,” he added. Touching upon the ongoing Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, he said, “No one can touch Kannada language, land and water.

During the ongoing session in Belagavi, we will discuss problems being faced by Kannadigas in Maharashtra.” A 32-page invitation card of the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, printed with the tagline ‘Come To Haveri, Come to Our Town’ (Banni Haverige Banni Namma Oorige), was unveiled by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

