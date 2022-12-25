Home States Karnataka

Mysuru farmer bags ICAR’s award for conservation of Bandur sheep

Acharya said his farm, spread across 50 acres of organically maintained agriculture land, was started in 2012.

Published: 25th December 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sheep

Sheep grazing in a field. (Image for representational purposes |A Suresh Kumar/ EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Owner of Yashodavana Goat Farm in Yadahalli village, U K Srinivas Acharya, has won third prize in the national-level ‘Breed Conservation Award’ event organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources in Karnal in Haryana. Acharya, who received the award under individual category for conservation of indigenous Bandur sheep, told reporters on Saturday that the Bandur sheep which is from Bandur village at Malavalli taluk is a premier brand for the meat.

“The dwarf sheep is exclusively bred at Bandur which is popular for its wool and meat. I started with 85 breeding animals and produced more than 400 pure Bandur breed sheep to distribute among the farmers in the Mysuru region. From 2,500 sheep in 2012, we have around 25,000 now due to selective breeding and breed upgradation,” he said. Acharya said his farm, spread across 50 acres of organically maintained agriculture land, was started in 2012.

“We are breeding superior quality breeds of goats and other livestock. Goat milk, ghee and other products are marketed. With proper approach and management, goat farming is a commercially viable and profitable business. We have trained more than 25,000 beneficiaries from different states and foreign countries including Nigeria, Bhutan and Sri Lanka on goat farming,” he said. Acharya said he received the award on December 23 on Kisan Diwas with a cash prize of Rs 15,000 and a certificate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICAR Bandur Sheep
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp