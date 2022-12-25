Mysuru farmer bags ICAR’s award for conservation of Bandur sheep

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Owner of Yashodavana Goat Farm in Yadahalli village, U K Srinivas Acharya, has won third prize in the national-level ‘Breed Conservation Award’ event organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources in Karnal in Haryana. Acharya, who received the award under individual category for conservation of indigenous Bandur sheep, told reporters on Saturday that the Bandur sheep which is from Bandur village at Malavalli taluk is a premier brand for the meat.

“The dwarf sheep is exclusively bred at Bandur which is popular for its wool and meat. I started with 85 breeding animals and produced more than 400 pure Bandur breed sheep to distribute among the farmers in the Mysuru region. From 2,500 sheep in 2012, we have around 25,000 now due to selective breeding and breed upgradation,” he said. Acharya said his farm, spread across 50 acres of organically maintained agriculture land, was started in 2012.

“We are breeding superior quality breeds of goats and other livestock. Goat milk, ghee and other products are marketed. With proper approach and management, goat farming is a commercially viable and profitable business. We have trained more than 25,000 beneficiaries from different states and foreign countries including Nigeria, Bhutan and Sri Lanka on goat farming,” he said. Acharya said he received the award on December 23 on Kisan Diwas with a cash prize of Rs 15,000 and a certificate.

