Will Gali Janardhana Reddy launch his party? D-Day on Dec 25

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, who has kept political parties -- especially BJP -- on tenterhooks over launching his own party, is likely to end the suspense on Sunday.

But BJP has stated in recent weeks that Reddy, who could eat into BJP votes, has been convinced not to go the independent way. A few days ago, Reddy announced Rs 6 crore for the development of Khaleelullah Quadri Dargah at Gangavathi, raising eyebrows in political circles with the second-rung BJP leaders differing with him over his decision. That was also one of the reasons why there is speculation over his launching own “secular party”.

The mining baron was sentenced to imprisonment in an illegal mining case in 2011, and was granted bail in 2015. Later, the Supreme Court gave him permission to enter his hometown of Ballari in October 2022. The former MLC has decided to make a comeback to public life and is eyeing the Gangavathi constituency ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

To beef up his support base, he had embarked on visits, accompanied by his wife Aruna Laxmi, to religious institutions of the Lingayat community.

He also held a two-hour-long meeting over dinner at his residence with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and a source said that something significant transpired between them. Reddy wants the BJP ticket for himself, and his supporters in the Kalyana Karnataka region. With Union Home Minister Amit Shah unhappy with him, and the party high command disinclined to accommodate him, Reddy might insist his wife be given a ticket, sources added.

BENGALURU: Former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, who has kept political parties -- especially BJP -- on tenterhooks over launching his own party, is likely to end the suspense on Sunday. But BJP has stated in recent weeks that Reddy, who could eat into BJP votes, has been convinced not to go the independent way. A few days ago, Reddy announced Rs 6 crore for the development of Khaleelullah Quadri Dargah at Gangavathi, raising eyebrows in political circles with the second-rung BJP leaders differing with him over his decision. That was also one of the reasons why there is speculation over his launching own “secular party”. The mining baron was sentenced to imprisonment in an illegal mining case in 2011, and was granted bail in 2015. Later, the Supreme Court gave him permission to enter his hometown of Ballari in October 2022. The former MLC has decided to make a comeback to public life and is eyeing the Gangavathi constituency ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. To beef up his support base, he had embarked on visits, accompanied by his wife Aruna Laxmi, to religious institutions of the Lingayat community. He also held a two-hour-long meeting over dinner at his residence with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and a source said that something significant transpired between them. Reddy wants the BJP ticket for himself, and his supporters in the Kalyana Karnataka region. With Union Home Minister Amit Shah unhappy with him, and the party high command disinclined to accommodate him, Reddy might insist his wife be given a ticket, sources added.